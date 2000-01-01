Evermount Ventures Inc (TSX:ETV.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ETV.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ETV.H

  • Market CapCAD0.680m
  • SymbolTSX:ETV.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA30039P1062

Company Profile

Evermount Ventures Inc is a capital pool company. It identifies and evaluates business opportunities with the objective of completing the acquisition of an interest in properties, assets or a business.

Latest ETV.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .