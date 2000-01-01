Evershine Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8022)
- Market CapHKD59.520m
- SymbolSEHK:8022
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINHK0000124617
Company Profile
Evershine Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which engages in trading, property development and investment, money lending, cemetery, and mobile application businesses in the People’s Republic of China.