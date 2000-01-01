Evershine Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8022)

APAC company
Market Info - 8022

Company Info - 8022

  • Market CapHKD59.520m
  • SymbolSEHK:8022
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000124617

Company Profile

Evershine Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which engages in trading, property development and investment, money lending, cemetery, and mobile application businesses in the People’s Republic of China.

Latest 8022 news

