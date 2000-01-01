Company Profile

Eversource Energy is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries that provide regulated electric, gas, and water distribution service. With the addition of NStar's Massachusetts utilities in 2012, Aquarion in 2017, and Columbia Gas in 2020, the company's utilities now serve more than 4 million customers in the region. Eversource exited most of its unregulated businesses in 2006.Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company, which is engaged in the energy delivery business. The company operates through electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution segments.