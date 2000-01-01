Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ES

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ES

  • Market Cap$26.807bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ES
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINUS30040W1080

Company Profile

Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company, which is engaged in the energy delivery business. The company operates through electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution segments.

Latest ES news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .