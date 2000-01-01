Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EVTC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EVTC
- Market Cap$2.358bn
- SymbolNYSE:EVTC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINPR30040P1032
Company Profile
Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, and Business Solutions.