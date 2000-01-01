Everton Resources Inc (TSX:EVR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EVR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EVR

  • Market CapCAD2.330m
  • SymbolTSX:EVR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3004103055

Company Profile

Everton Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in the Dominican Republic.

Latest EVR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .