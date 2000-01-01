Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States and Canada.Evertz Technologies Ltd designs, manufactures and distributes video and audio infrastructure equipment for the production, post-production, broadcast and telecommunications markets.