EVgo Inc Class A (NASDAQ:EVGO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EVGO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EVGO
- Market Cap$412.850m
- SymbolNASDAQ:EVGO
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS30052F1003
Company Profile
EVgo Inc is the public fast charging network for electric vehicles powered by renewable energy. It leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV.