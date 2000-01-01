EVI Industries Inc (AMEX:EVI)

North American company
Market Info - EVI

Company Info - EVI

  • Market Cap$333.510m
  • SymbolAMEX:EVI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINUS26929N1028

Company Profile

EnviroStar Inc through its subsidiary sells commercial and industrial laundry and drycleaning equipment and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others, as well as related replacement parts and accessories. It also provides maintenance services.

