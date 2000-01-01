EVI Industries Inc (AMEX:EVI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EVI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EVI
- Market Cap$333.510m
- SymbolAMEX:EVI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- Currency
- ISINUS26929N1028
Company Profile
EnviroStar Inc through its subsidiary sells commercial and industrial laundry and drycleaning equipment and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others, as well as related replacement parts and accessories. It also provides maintenance services.