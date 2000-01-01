Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)

North American company
Market Info - EVFM

Company Info - EVFM

  • Market Cap$280.400m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EVFM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS30048L1044

Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences Inc provides woman-controlled protection from sexually transmitted infections. It addresses women's unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of healthcare products.

Latest EVFM news

