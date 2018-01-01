Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Evolent Health Inc Class A (NYSE:EVH) Share Price

EVH

Evolent Health Inc Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Health Information Services

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The company's reportable segments are Service segment which includes value-based care services, specialty care management services and comprehensive health plan administration services. and True Health segment consists of a commercial health plan it operates in New Mexico that focuses on small and large businesses. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Service segment.Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. It markets and sells its services to providers throughout the United States.

NYSE:EVH

US30050B1017

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest EVH News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News