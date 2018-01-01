Evolent Health Inc Class A (NYSE:EVH) Share Price

Company Profile

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The company's reportable segments are Service segment which includes value-based care services, specialty care management services and comprehensive health plan administration services. and True Health segment consists of a commercial health plan it operates in New Mexico that focuses on small and large businesses. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Service segment. It markets and sells its services to providers throughout the United States.