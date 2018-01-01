Evolent Health Inc Class A (NYSE:EVH) Share Price

EVH
Evolent Health Inc Class A
North American company
Healthcare
Health Information Services
Company Profile
Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The company's reportable segments are Service segment which includes value-based care services, specialty care management services and comprehensive health plan administration services. and True Health segment consists of a commercial health plan it operates in New Mexico that focuses on small and large businesses. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Service segment.Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. It markets and sells its services to providers throughout the United States.
NYSE:EVH
US30050B1017
USD
