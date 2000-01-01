Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN)

APAC company
Company Info - EVN

  • Market CapAUD5.938bn
  • SymbolASX:EVN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000EVN4

Company Profile

Evolution Mining Ltd is a gold mining company. The company consists of seven wholly-owned operating gold mines: Cowal in New South Wales, Cracow, Pajingo, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland and Mungari and Edna May in Western Australia.

