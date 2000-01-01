Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp is an independent oil and gas company operating in the US. It is engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its mineral interests include Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi field (Unit) located in Northeast Louisiana. The revenue generated by the company includes royalty, mineral and working interests.Evolution Petroleum Corp is a petroleum company engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas in United States.