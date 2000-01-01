Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc offers an AI-based touchless security screening. Its touchless security screening systems use artificial intelligence software, cloud services, and advanced sensors to reliably detect dangerous weapons while ignoring harmless items like cell phones, laptops, and keys. The firm operates in a single segment that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells security screening products and specific services. Its products are used in different industries such as casinos, industrial workplaces, schools, and ticketed venues.