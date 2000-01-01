Company Profile

Evolva Holding SA is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing ingredients and biomanufacturing processes for nutrition, healthcare and wellness products. Geographically, the company operates in Switzerland, United States, Denmark, and the rest of the world where Switzerland derives a majority of its revenue.Evolva Holding SA is a biosynthetic company which discovers and develops ingredients and processes for food, nutrition and pharmaceutical products.