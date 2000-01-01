Evonik Industries AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:EVK)
Company Profile
Evonik Industries is a German chemical company offering a mix of speciality and commodity chemical products. It has a number-one to -three market position in 80% of its businesses. Around 50% of sales are generated in Europe, while the key markets of North America and Asia account for 20% each. The company is organised into four major segments: specialty additives, smart materials, nutrition and care, and performance materials.Evonik Industries AG is a chemical manufacturing company serving its environment-friendly and energy efficient products to nutrition and pharmaceutical sector. Its segments are nutrition and care, resource efficiency, performance materials and services.