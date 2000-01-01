Evonik Industries AG (MTA:EVK)
- Market Cap€12.484bn
- SymbolMTA:EVK
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINDE000EVNK013
Evonik Industries AG is a chemical manufacturing company serving its environment-friendly and energy efficient products to nutrition and pharmaceutical sector. Its segments are nutrition and care, resource efficiency, performance materials and services.