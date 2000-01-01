Company Profile

Evotec SE is a drug discovery partnership company providing drug discovery solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions as well as foundations and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers its services in the area of neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetics, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. Its business segments are EVT execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT execute provides stand-alone drug discovery services on a typical fee-for-service basis or integrated drug discovery collaborations. The EVT Innovate segment develops drug discovery programs and assets, both internally or through academic collaborations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the EVT execute segment.Evotec AG is a drug discovery and development company. It provides integrated drug discovery services and alliances to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.