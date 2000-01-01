EVR Holdings (LSE:EVRH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EVRH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EVRH
- Market Cap£71.580m
- SymbolLSE:EVRH
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD2YHN21
Company Profile
EVR Holdings PLC is a holding company engaged in the creation of virtual reality content. The company also produces and distributes digital music content across the United Kingdom.