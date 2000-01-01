EVRAZ (LSE:EVR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EVR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EVR

  • Market Cap£5.901bn
  • SymbolLSE:EVR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B71N6K86

Company Profile

EVRAZ PLC is a London-based, vertically integrated steel, mining, and vanadium business. Steel products represent the majority of the company's revenue. Its steel products include semifinished products, construction products, and railway products.

Latest EVR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

EVR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .