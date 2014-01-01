Evrim Resources Corp (TSX:OGN)
North American company

Market Cap: CAD42.650m
Symbol: TSX:OGN
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Gold
- Currency
ISIN: CA30051B1004
Company Profile
Evrim Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. The geographical segments of the company are Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its Mexican mineral properties portfolio includes various properties such as Ermitano, Cumobabi, Sarape, Cerro Cascaron, Harvest Gold Corporation, Altius Minerals Corp, and Llano del Nogal and Cuale. The company's Canada portfolio of properties consist of Ball Creek property, Jacobite Property, Lemon Lake Property, Axe property, Newmont Alliance and Yamana Alliance. It operates in one industry segment being Mineral Exploration.Evrim Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. It operates in two geographical segments which consist of Canada, and Mexico.