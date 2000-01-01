Company Profile

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA designs and markets digital electronic systems to broadcasters, production companies, post-production facilities, film studios, content owners and archive libraries around the globe, to support primarily the production of their sport, entertainment and news programs. EVS provides solutions based on tapeless workflows with a consistent modular architecture. The company has presence in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and America and generates its revenues from outside broadcast vans, studio and others and sporting event rentals.