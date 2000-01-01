Company Profile

EVZ Ltd provides various engineering services in Australia and Asia. It designs, installs and maintenance of base and backup power generation equipment, communications equipment, marine installations and provision of mobile generation capabilities. The company has three reportable segments namely Engineering, Energy and Water. The company generates maximum revenue from the Engineering segment which engages in designing, manufacturing and installing large steel tanks, silos, cooling towers, pipe spooling, pressure vessels and fabricates structural steel.