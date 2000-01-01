Company Profile

Ework Group AB is a market- leading and independent consultant provider operating in northern Europe, which focuses on IT, telecom, technology, and business development. Some of the company's services are to set the price index for its clients and consultants, it also offers flexible solutions that cover various industry- leading companies to small-scale businesses, at a local and global level. Ework Group has its operational footprints in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland wherein, It generates a majority of its revenue from Sweden.eWork Group AB acts as a consultant in Sweden. It provides consulting solutions through matching consultants to the consultant purchaser's assignment with a consultant broker model.