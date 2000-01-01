Company Profile

Exacompta - Clairefontaine SA is a France-based manufacturer of paper products, stationery and office supplies. The company's primary brand names are Exacompta and Clairefontaine. The Exacompta brand offers a portfolio of record books, notebooks, copy pads, record cards, computer paper, pocket diaries and filing products, whereas exercise books, school paper, envelopes and copier paper are marketed under the Clairefontaine brand and manufactured by the Papeteries de Clairefontaine subsidiary.Exacompta Clairefontaine is a producer of stationery articles and paper. The Company offers laser and inkjet printing papers, writing papers, paper articles, diaries, exercise books, sheets, envelopes, board weight papers, thick papers, among others.