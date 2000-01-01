Exact Sciences Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EXAS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EXAS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EXAS

  • Market Cap$24.399bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EXAS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS30063P1057

Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact’s Cologuard screening test, a non-invasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a genetic-based treatment selection test for breast, prostate, and colon cancers. With the acquisitions of Base Genomics and Thrive Earlier Detection, Exact is building a multi-cancer early screening test to detect over 14 cancers, a test that would be one of earliest entrants in liquid biopsy (blood-based) cancer screening.Exact Sciences Corp operates in the healthcare sector. It is a diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer.

Latest EXAS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .