Company Info - EXAS
- Market Cap$24.399bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:EXAS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS30063P1057
Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact’s Cologuard screening test, a non-invasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a genetic-based treatment selection test for breast, prostate, and colon cancers. With the acquisitions of Base Genomics and Thrive Earlier Detection, Exact is building a multi-cancer early screening test to detect over 14 cancers, a test that would be one of earliest entrants in liquid biopsy (blood-based) cancer screening.Exact Sciences Corp operates in the healthcare sector. It is a diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer.