Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of certain types of cancer. Its core product is a noninvasive screening test, Cologuard, which analyzes stool-based DNA samples to detect the precancerous and early stages of colorectal cancer. The test includes DNA markers and a protein marker that can detect blood in the stool. Exact Sciences receives revenue from two sources: laboratory services and licensing fees. Its laboratory services revenue is generated by diagnostic services that use the Cologuard test. Exact Sciences also receives revenue from the licensing of its product rights.Exact Sciences Corp operates in the healthcare sector. It is a diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer.