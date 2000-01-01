Exantas Capital Corp 8.625 % Cum Red Pfd Shs Series -C (NYSE:XANpC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - XANPC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XANPC

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:XANpC
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS30068N4025

Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp is a commercial real estate investment trust that focuses on real-estate-related assets and, to a lesser extent, commercial finance assets. The company invests in commercial real-estate-related assets, including whole loans, A notes, B notes, mezzanine loans, and mortgage-related securities, as well as commercial finance assets, which include other asset-backed securities, senior secured corporate loans, equipment leases and notes, trust-preferred securities, debt tranches of collateralised debt obligations, and private equity investments mainly issued by financial institutions.Exantas Capital Corp is a commercial real estate investment trust. The company focuses on real-estate-related assets and, to a lesser extent, commercial finance assets. It also invests in mortgage-related securities, whole loans, and notes.

Latest XANPC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .