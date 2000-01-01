Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)
- Market Cap$380.970m
- SymbolNYSE:XAN
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINUS30068N1054
Exantas Capital Corp is a commercial real estate investment trust. The company focuses on real-estate-related assets and, to a lesser extent, commercial finance assets. It also invests in mortgage-related securities, whole loans, and notes.