Excalibur Global Financial Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8350)

Market Info - 8350

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8350

  • Market CapHKD163.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:8350
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3313E1089

Company Profile

Excalibur Global Financial Holdings Ltd is a provider of futures brokerage services in Hong Kong. It currently provides clients with access to locally and globally traded futures and options products.

Latest 8350 news

