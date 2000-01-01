Company Profile

Excellence Commercial Property & Facilities Management Group Ltd is a commercial property management service provider in China. The company's projects included commercially properties, public and industrial properties and residential properties. It operates in three segments namely Property management services that provides basic property management services to property developers, property owners and tenants, and value-added services; Finance services that provides micro-lending to small and medium enterprises, individual business proprietors and individuals and Other services that provides software development and apartment rental services.