Excelpoint Technology Ltd (SGX:BDF)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BDF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BDF

  • Market CapSGD53.890m
  • SymbolSGX:BDF
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1BF4000009

Company Profile

Excelpoint Technology Ltd is an electronic components distributor. It provides components, engineering design services, and supply chain management to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and electronics manufacturing services.

Latest BDF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .