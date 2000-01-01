Exclamation Investments Corp (TSX:XI.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XI.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XI.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:XI.H
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA30151C1077
Company Profile
Exclamation Investments Corp is an investment company that develops and manages a portfolio of companies comprised of debt and equity investments.