Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Exclusive Networks SA (EURONEXT:EXN) Share Price

EXN

Exclusive Networks SA

European company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Infrastructure

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XPAR

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Exclusive Networks SA is specialized in delivering cybersecurity and cloud computing solutions for digital infrastructures. In addition, the group provides technical support, training, professional services and project management services.

EURONEXT:EXN

FR0014005DA7

EUR

Loading Comparison

Latest EXN News