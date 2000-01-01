Company Profile

Exco Technologies Ltd is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company reports in two business segments namely, Casting and Extrusion segment and Automotive Solutions segment. Operations are based in North America, South America, and Thailand and serve automotive and industrial markets around the world. The company's primary focus is for die-cast moulds, extrusion dies and machine consumable parts in the Canadian, European, South American and United States markets. The majority of the company revenue is derived from the geographical segment of United States followed by Europe.