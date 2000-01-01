Company Profile

Exel Industries SA is a French company which is active in the business of manufacture of spraying equipment for plant protection for professional, semi-professional and consumer agricultural applications. The company is also engaged in the business of sugar beet harvesting, providing gardening, spraying and watering equipment and industrial precision spraying solutions which cover protection, finishes, lubrication and pollution clean-up. It markets its products under the brand name of Hozelock, Berthoud, Tecnoma, Laser and Cooper Pegler brands, Kremlin rexsons and Sames. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the agricultural equipment business and geographically from Europe region.