Exel Industries SA (EURONEXT:EXE)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EXE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EXE
- Market Cap€237.510m
- SymbolEURONEXT:EXE
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0004527638
Company Profile
Exel Industries SA is a French company which is active in the business of manufacture of spraying equipment for plant protection for professional, semi-professional and consumer agricultural applications. The company is also engaged in the business of sugar beet harvesting, providing gardening, spraying and watering equipment and industrial precision spraying solutions which cover protection, finishes, lubrication and pollution clean-up. It markets its products under the brand name of Hozelock, Berthoud, Tecnoma, Laser and Cooper Pegler brands, Kremlin rexsons and Sames. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the agricultural equipment business and geographically from Europe region.Exel Industries SA is a French company which is active in the business of manufacture of spraying equipment for plant protection for professional, semi-professional and consumer agricultural applications.