Company Profile

Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule cabozantinib is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (as Cometriq) and advanced renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma, or liver cancer (as Cabometyx). Exelixis and partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.Exelixis Inc is a biotechnology company. It is involved in discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for people with cancer. The Cabometyx product generates maximum revenue for the company.