Company Profile

Exelon serves more customers than any other U.S. utility, with 10 million power and gas customers at its six regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. Exelon owns approximately 32 gigawatts of generation capacity throughout North America.Exelon Corp is a power retailer engaged in the utilities sector of United States. The company involves in the power generation and transmission activities. The Generation segment generates maximum revenue for the company.