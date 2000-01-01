Company Profile

ExGen Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the exploration of copper-gold mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company's projects include Boss property, Buena Vista property, Empire mine, Gordon lake property, DOK property and East breccia property. It holds 100% interest in Boss property and consists of over 2 unpatented mineral claims. The Buena Vista property is situated in central Nevada. The DOK copper-gold porphyry property comprises of over 17 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 18,500 acres and is located in the northern British Columbia, Canada.ExGen Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the exploration of copper-gold mineral properties located in Canada and the United States.