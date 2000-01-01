Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - XCUR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XCUR

  • Market Cap$237.100m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:XCUR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS30205M1018

Company Profile

Exicure Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company which develops a new class of immunomodulatory and gene silencing drugs against validated targets.

Latest XCUR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .