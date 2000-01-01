Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XCUR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XCUR
- Market Cap$237.100m
- SymbolNASDAQ:XCUR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS30205M1018
Company Profile
Exicure Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company which develops a new class of immunomodulatory and gene silencing drugs against validated targets.