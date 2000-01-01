Company Profile

ExlService Holdings is an America-based company that provide business solutions and services to businesses. The company operates through two segments. The operations management segment provides solutions that involve transferring customers' business operations to ExlService Holdings. The analytics segment specializes in providing data-driven insights across all aspects of customers' businesses. The company's customers come from a number of sectors, including the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities and travel, and transportation and logistics industries, among others. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.ExlService Holdings Inc is an operations management and analytics company. It helps businesses enhance growth and profitability. The company's operating business segments are Operations Management, and Analytics.