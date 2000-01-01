Company Profile

Exmar NV is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier. It provides industrial marine and energy logistical solutions for transport, regasification and liquefaction within the oil and gas industry. The company has four reportable segments: LNG, LPG Offshore, and Services segment. The LPG segment includes transportation of Liquid Petroleum Gas, ammonia and other petrochemical gases through the Midsize, VLGC and pressurized fleet. The transportation of Liquefied Natural Gas is comprised of the LNG segment. The Offshore segment is engaged in the service of equipment leasing and related offshore activities. The Services segment includes the supporting services to the oil and gas industry such as ship management services, insurance brokerage, and travel agency.