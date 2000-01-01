EXOR NV (MTA:EXO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EXO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EXO
- Market Cap€16.160bn
- SymbolMTA:EXO
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINNL0012059018
Company Profile
EXOR NV is an investment company. The company along with its subsidiaries operate in the reinsurance sector, automotive industry, agricultural equipment and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and professional football.