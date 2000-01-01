EXOR NV (MTA:EXO)

European company
Market Info - EXO

Company Info - EXO

  • Market Cap€16.160bn
  • SymbolMTA:EXO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0012059018

Company Profile

EXOR NV is an investment company. The company along with its subsidiaries operate in the reinsurance sector, automotive industry, agricultural equipment and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and professional football.

Latest EXO news

