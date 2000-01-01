Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and steamship carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates roughly 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. In 2019, Expeditors derived 30% of consolidated net revenue from airfreight, 23% from ocean freight, and 47% from customs brokerage and other services.