Company Profile

Experian is one of the leading credit bureaus in North America and the United Kingdom, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides decision analytics, marketing data, and direct-to-consumer credit products. About one fourth of the company's revenue is generated outside North America and the United Kingdom, primarily in Latin America and Asia.Experian PLC is an information services company. The company provides decision analytics, Credit Services, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.