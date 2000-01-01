Expert .AI SpA (MTA:EXAI)
Company Info - EXAI
- Market Cap€119.320m
- SymbolMTA:EXAI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINIT0004496029
Company Profile
Expert .AI SpA is an artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its platform for Natural Language combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decision making throughout organizations. It offers full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai augments business operations, accelerates and scales data science capabilities and simplifies AI adoption across a vast range of industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Publishing & Media, Defense & Intelligence, Life Science & Pharma, Oil Gas & Energy, and more.Expert System S.p.A. is a developer of semantic software applications used by companies to manage information more effectively and acquire strategic knowledge from it.