Expert System SpA (MTA:EXSY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EXSY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EXSY
- Market Cap€130.550m
- SymbolMTA:EXSY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINIT0004496029
Company Profile
Expert System S.p.A. is a developer of semantic software applications used by companies to manage information more effectively and acquire strategic knowledge from it.