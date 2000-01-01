Company Profile

Exponent Inc is a United States-based company that provides engineering and scientific consulting services on a project-by-project basis. The company's consultant team is composed of scientists, physicians, engineers, as well as business and regulatory consultants. The company currently operates through two segments. The engineering and other scientific segments, which accounts for the majority of revenue, provides servicing encompassing biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, etc. The environmental and health segment covers chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences and others. The company generates almost all its revenue from America.Exponent Inc is a science and engineering consulting firm. It provides the solution to the problems of automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, government, and health industry.