Company Profile

ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB is a biotechnology company. Through its Danish subsidiary, ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies, the company has developed a specialized platform, ExpreS2, for the development and production of the active ingredients in next generation protein-based vaccines, immune therapy as well as accompanying diagnostics. The company provides products, services and licensing to its platform as well as develop new vaccines through partnerships or its joint venture, AdaptVac, which is based on a new nanoparticle platform with synergy to ExpreS2. The pipeline based on the ExpreS2 platform spans from infectious diseases to cancer, with several projects in clinical trials.