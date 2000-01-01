Exro Technologies Inc (TSX:EXRO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EXRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EXRO
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:EXRO
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA30222R1091
Company Profile
Exro Technologies Inc is a Canadian based company is engaged in commercializing its patented Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and proprietary system architecture for rotating electrical machines. It is into creating an intelligent energy management system that converts energy in new ways to improve the performance, efficiency, and longevity of batteries, electric motors, and generators.Exro Technologies Inc is engaged in commercializing its patented Dynamic Power Management ("DPM") technology and proprietary system architecture for rotating electrical machines.