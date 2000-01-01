Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc is a Canadian based company is engaged in commercializing its patented Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and proprietary system architecture for rotating electrical machines. It is into creating an intelligent energy management system that converts energy in new ways to improve the performance, efficiency, and longevity of batteries, electric motors, and generators.Exro Technologies Inc is engaged in commercializing its patented Dynamic Power Management ("DPM") technology and proprietary system architecture for rotating electrical machines.